No alcohol on train platforms or in station concourses—Deutsche Bahn is planning a radical move in the hope of improving safety for passengers and employees.

According to a report in *Bild*, drinking beer, wine, schnapps, or other alcoholic beverages will be prohibited at Germany’s 5,400 train stations in the future. The nationwide implementation is scheduled to be completed by October 15, 2026. Deutsche Bahn confirmed the plans in response to an inquiry from the German Press Agency (dpa).

“We’re taking even tougher action now. We want more order and safety at our stations and on our trains,” Deutsche Bahn CEO Evelyn Palla told *Bild*. For her, the only thing that matters is protecting colleagues and passengers. Consumption within licensed station restaurants will be exempt from these measures.

Carrying alcohol in sealed bags or from shopping trips will also continue to be permitted. There is currently no talk of bans on trains either. Deutsche Bahn also sells alcoholic beverages on its long-distance trains.

The ban was prompted by a violent incident that occurred on Friday

So far, a ban on consumption has been in effect at train stations, particularly at major German stations such as those in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Cologne. According to *Bild*, the regulation is to be expanded to cover the railway company’s property rights. The report states that local rules and regulations are to be amended in the coming weeks in consultation with municipalities and authorities.

According to reports, the planned ban was prompted by an incident that occurred Friday evening in Baden-Württemberg, in southwestern Germany. Based on information currently available to the public prosecutor’s office, a 26-year-old Deutsche Bahn security officer was punched and kicked by a 36-year-old passenger during a ticket inspection on a regional train.

During the scuffle, the train door gave way, and the train employee fell out of the moving train through a gap. It remains unclear why the door gave way. The 36-year-old is said to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Railway Hopes Ban Will Lead to Fewer Disputes

Compliance with the planned ban will be monitored by DB security personnel and the Federal Police. Anyone caught consuming alcohol illegally can expect to be immediately removed from the premises. According to *Bild*, repeated violations could result in a permanent ban from the premises.

Deutsche Bahn hopes that a ban on alcohol will lead to greater safety and fewer disputes caused by alcohol consumption. It has had similar experiences at Hamburg Central Station, among other locations. After alcohol consumption was banned there in April 2024, the number of conflicts and altercations decreased noticeably. According to an initial assessment at the time, travelers’ sense of safety had improved, and the amount of cleaning required had also decreased.