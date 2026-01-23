For the first time in a long while, Deutsche Bahn has posted a profit. However, this is unlikely to improve the company’s low customer satisfaction rating.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of 147 million euros. In the first half of 2025, the company had posted a net loss of 760 million euros. According to Deutsche Bahn, operating profit (EBIT) improved by 650 million euros to 415 million euros.

“For the first time in seven years, our rail business is back in the black,” said Evelyn Palla, who has been CEO of the railway company since October, according to a press release. However, she added that she would not be satisfied “until the quality of daily rail service is also up to par.”

DB: Strong Performance Across All Business Segments

Deutsche Bahn cited the restructuring of the group—which has already begun and includes cost cuts and staff reductions in group management and among internal service providers—as the reasons for the improved results. As part of the corporate restructuring, Deutsche Bahn also aims to become more decentralized. This involves delegating more responsibility to the regional level, while ensuring that local managers are clearly held accountable based on their performance metrics.

"All of DB's business segments maintained or improved their operating results in the first half of 2026," the railway company announced. At the same time, the DB Group's investments rose sharply once again compared with the first six months of 2025.