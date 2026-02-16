Deutsche Bahn's on-board bistro is causing trouble. Deutsche Bahn Mediathek

Those who pay in Swiss francs in the Deutsche Bahn on-board restaurant pay significantly more than necessary. The exchange rate used makes food and drinks noticeably more expensive - compared to those paying in euros and to the practice of SBB.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ICE on-board restaurant, customers paying in Swiss francs pay up to 25 percent more than at the current exchange rate.

A latte costs 6 francs instead of the equivalent of around 4.60 francs.

In contrast, SBB uses a fixed 1:1 exchange rate and waives such surcharges. Show more

Those who pay in Swiss francs in the Deutsche Bahn on-board restaurant are significantly worse off than those who pay in euros. The reason for this is an internal conversion rate that deviates significantly from the current market value.

While the Swiss franc has been strong against the euro for years and currently stands at around 0.92 francs per euro, Deutsche Bahn actually calculates with a significantly less favorable exchange rate for payments in francs.

A large latte costs 5 euros on the ICE, report the CH Media newspapers. At the current exchange rate, this would correspond to around 4.60 francs. However, 6 francs are charged on the menu.

The same picture can be seen for the breakfast plate: 7.90 euros are marked as 9.50 francs, although the equivalent value would be around 7.20 francs.

There are similar differences for drinks such as Coca-Cola or beer and for food such as currywurst or French fries. Depending on the product, this results in a surcharge of around 20 percent, in some cases even up to 25 percent, especially if the average euro exchange rate of recent years is taken into account.

SBB takes a different approach

The franc has been consistently stronger than the euro since the beginning of 2023. At times, one franc was worth more than 1.04 euros. If you use these average values, you effectively pay significantly more in the ICE bistro than a passenger who pays in euros. For Swiss travelers who regularly travel across borders, this difference adds up noticeably.

SBB takes a different approach, as CH Media reports. A fixed exchange rate of 1:1 is used in their dining cars. One euro is equivalent to one franc. This approach is less advantageous for the railroad company, but ensures transparency and a simple conversion.