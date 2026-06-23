According to the federally owned company, the disruption at Deutsche Bahn has been resolved. “Service is now gradually resuming,” a spokesperson told dpa.

DB’s IT experts had been working nonstop to resolve the issue, with success. “The disruption was thus resolved within a short time,” the spokesperson added. The company thanked all passengers for their patience.

Deutsche Bahn had in the meantime identified the cause of the malfunction, which led to a nationwide halt in train service. No further details on the cause were initially available. Train service had been suspended late Tuesday evening due to a radio malfunction. According to the spokesperson, the GSM-R digital rail radio system was disrupted.

Commuter trains in Berlin and Stuttgart and private railways also affected

In some cities, S-Bahn trains operated by Deutsche Bahn were also affected, as were private railways and freight traffic, which primarily operates in the evenings and at night.

In Berlin, service was suspended across the entire S-Bahn network. The Berlin S-Bahn stated on its website that the cause was a network-wide disruption in the communication system. All lines were affected.

In Stuttgart, the announcement read: “Currently, all S-Bahn trains across the entire S-Bahn network are being stopped at the platforms. Please check the travel information for alternative modes of transportation. We will let you know as soon as we have new information and can assess how long the disruption will last.”

In Hamburg, however, Hochbahn service was not affected. All subway lines are running, a Hochbahn spokesperson told dpa.

Private rail operators were also affected. Metronom, which operates commuter trains in Lower Saxony, Bremen, and Hamburg, announced that all trains on all routes were affected.