At 2.68 billion euros, pre-tax profit was only slightly lower than in the same period of the record year 2007, as the DAX-listed company announced in Frankfurt. The bottom line is a profit of 1.64 billion euros—10 percent more than the previous year, but slightly less than in 2007. In the second half of the year, the bank plans to invest an additional 500 million euros in buying back its own shares.

Confidence in the 2028 Goals

"Together with our record results so far this year, these developments reinforce our confidence that we can exceed our goals for 2028," said CEO Christian Sewing.

The manager, who took over leadership of the financial institution in April 2018 after several years of crisis, has set a goal of increasing the return on equity to more than 13 percent. In the second quarter, it stood at 11 percent. Return on equity indicates how efficiently banks use their capital to generate profits.

Artificial intelligence (AI) opens up “new opportunities to create added value for our customers and achieve additional savings,” Sewing emphasized. From April through June 2026, the investment banking division—which generates revenue through activities such as corporate financing and advisory services, as well as support for initial public offerings and securities issuances—saw particularly strong growth: The division’s pre-tax profit rose by nearly 60 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, to 1.3 billion euros.