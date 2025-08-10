Until recently, Amanda Machin lived in Bentham, North Yorkshire. Symbolbild: Google Street View

British woman Amanda Machin was never able to get over the loss of her daughter Jenny. She is also said to have been bullied by villagers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amanda Machin opted for euthanasia in Switzerland.

Her daughter Jenny died of a brain tumor in 2017.

In the months before her death, she reported severe bullying incidents in her home town of Bentham, North Yorkshire. Show more

British Amanda Machin was a successful needlework influencer with 50,000 followers under the name Amanda Bloom. But behind her smile lay a tragic story.

The 65-year-old decided to end her life in a Swiss euthanasia clinic after never getting over the loss of her daughter Jenny. Jenny died of a brain tumor in 2017 at the age of just 19.

In the final months of her life, Amanda faced allegations of bullying in her home village of Bentham in North Yorkshire, according to the Daily Mail. She had opened a needlework store there at the beginning of the year, but it had to close after a short time.

Under a sign announcing the "temporary closure", someone stuck a sticker with the words: "Good!"

Dispute divides village community

In a final Facebook post, she accused a group of needlework enthusiasts of making her life a living hell with "mean comments, cruel Facebook memes and false rumors".

Amanda left a farewell message in which she explained that she was longing for her daughter Jenny and that life without her was too hard. She had originally planned to go to the clinic in November, but decided to bring the date forward due to the alleged bullying incidents.

Amanda's story has divided the Bentham community. Supporters accuse a small group of women of running a "hate campaign" against the grieving mother. Others, however, claim Amanda acted with hostility towards those who tried to help her.

Amanda has struggled with mental health issues in the past. In 2010, she accused an Anglican priest of cheating her out of 160,000 pounds (around 174,000 francs) during a severe depression.