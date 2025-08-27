ChatGPT as a therapist is now a normal part of everyday life. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa/dpa-tmn

The chatbot ChatGPT is to be given better precautions for suicide prevention. The move follows a lawsuit by parents who blame ChatGPT for the death of their son.

DPA dpa

Parents of a US teenager who committed suicide in April are suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Their accusation is that ChatGPT helped their son to take his own life. The parents are basing their claim on conversations with the chatbot that they found on the 16-year-old's smartphone. OpenAI announced improved suicide prevention measures after the lawsuit came to light.

The company also admitted that the previous precautions, which included referring users to a counseling hotline, could fail during longer conversations with ChatGPT. It is then possible for the software to deliver unwanted responses.

Work is underway to ensure that the protective measures also take effect during longer conversations, according to a blog post. It is also being considered that ChatGPT could attempt to contact people registered by users in crisis situations.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

More insight for parents

There are to be additional safety measures for users under the age of 18. For example, OpenAI promised "stronger guardrails for sensitive content and risky behavior". Parents should be better informed about how their children use ChatGPT.

According to the blog post, OpenAI already intervenes in conversations with ChatGPT in which users express the intention to harm others. Such conversations are forwarded to a special team - and in the event of a specific threat situation, security authorities are also called in.

OpenAI expressed its "deepest sympathy" to the teenager's family and said it was looking into the complaint.