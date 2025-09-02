The originally extinct sea eagle has been successfully reintroduced in Scotland. Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

In Scotland, sea eagles are believed to be responsible for the disappearance of five Shetland pony foals - at least according to the owner of the herd. The nature conservation authority now wants to get to the bottom of the matter.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Nature Conservancy in Scotland is investigating the disappearance of five Shetland pony foals.

A farmer is convinced they were killed by sea eagles.

White-tailed eagles were completely wiped out in Scotland in 1918, but were successfully reintroduced in the 1970s. Show more

In Scotland, the disappearance of five Shetland pony foals is a mystery. The Scottish nature conservation authority NatureScot is now investigating claims that sea eagles are responsible. Donald John Cameron, the owner of the herd, believes that they were snatched by the large birds of prey from his land on South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

The farmer told the Scottish daily newspaper "The Sunday Post" that he could think of no other explanation for the disappearance of the foals, which were only a few weeks old. Even when fully grown, the animals usually do not grow taller than around one meter.

Shetland ponies are very small and could therefore be potential prey for large birds of prey. IMAGO/imagebroker

Successful reintroduction

Cameron now hopes that an examination of the birds' nests and feeding traces will confirm his suspicions and enable action to be taken.

White-tailed eagles were wiped out in the area in 1918, but were reintroduced to Scotland in the 1970s as part of restoration efforts. Today, there are probably over 150 breeding pairs of these birds, a number that could rise to 400 in the coming decades according to experts, as The Telegraph writes. Farmers are calling for the species to be decimated, as the birds attack livestock.

"They don't just disappear into thin air"

"I don't see any other explanation", the small farmer from Lochskipport told the newspaper. The birds - which can have a wingspan of up to 2.40 meters - arrived on the island around eight years ago.

"They don't just disappear into thin air," he said of his foals, adding: "We've had Shetland ponies for over 60 years and nothing like this has ever happened before. The only difference in recent years is that we now have more sea eagles."

A spokesman for NatureScot told The Telegraph: "Although there is no direct evidence to support this view at present, we will be analyzing prey species from sea eagle nests in North and South Uist this year."