A channel was dug to rescue the whale. Ulrich Perrey/dpa

The stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea unexpectedly freed itself. Experts suspect that the interruption of the rescue operation was the decisive factor.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea managed to free itself from a sandbank.

Experts suspect that the calm at night after the rescue was called off helped.

Nevertheless, the animal remains in danger, as the Baltic Sea is not its natural habitat. Show more

Follow the rescue of the whale live in the ticker

Surprising twist in the Baltic Sea drama: the stranded humpback whale off Timmendorfer Strand freed itself during the night. When the helpers wanted to continue their rescue work on Friday morning, the animal had already disappeared and was back in the water.

What initially seemed like a setback could turn out to be decisive in retrospect. Experts believe that the temporary suspension of the rescue operation may have helped the whale.

Activist Christin Otto from the Sea Shepherd organization told Focus Online that the whale may have been able to gather strength through the calm at night.

"It was fighting extremely hard. The noise of the rescue means additional stress," said Otto. Without any disturbance, the animal may have managed the last few meters on its own.

Natural forces could also have helped

In addition to the silence, environmental factors could also have played a role. Emergency services suspect that wind and a slightly higher water level may have also aided the whale.

The tide peaked during the night, causing the water level to rise by around 20 centimeters. This could also have made the decisive difference.

No thought of dying

However, experts do not believe that the whale came to the Baltic Sea to die. Marine biologist Tamara Narganes Homfeldt emphasized to Bild that the animal's behaviour was a clear signal: "On the contrary, the fact that the whale left the sandbank of its own accord during the night shows that it has the will to live." The animal had probably used the previous days to gather strength.

Christin Otto from Sea Shepherd also assesses the situation. The whale was initially "stressed and exhausted", which is why it occasionally lost its bearings and swam in the wrong direction.

Still a long way from safety

Despite the successful rescue, the situation remains critical. The Baltic Sea is an unsuitable habitat for humpback whales. Experts warn that noise, low salinity and a lack of food continue to put a heavy strain on the animal.

The whale still has a long way to go. blue News

For the animal to survive, it has to find its way into the North Sea. However, this is complicated.

Humpback whales orient themselves differently to dolphins and react sensitively to sounds. In the busy Baltic Sea, this can lead to disorientation.

Why individual animals stray there in the first place is not fully understood. They often follow schools of fish or are misdirected by underwater noise.