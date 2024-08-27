Digitalization is influencing the arts. This brings opportunities and risks. The works in the Pyxis House of Digital Culture in Lausanne also show opportunities. (archive image) Keystone

Digitalization could further worsen the legal and social situation of creative artists. According to a new report, social security, copyright and privacy protection are lagging behind developments.

In its report presented on Tuesday, the Foundation for Technology Assessment (TA-Swiss) found that social insurance is insufficiently geared towards the increasingly atypical forms of work of cultural professionals. The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) would also raise previously unresolved problems of personal rights and copyright protection.

However, digitalization also offers opportunities. For example, it creates new possibilities for expression and dissemination. In order to take advantage of these opportunities, political decision-makers, cultural organizations and artists must actively support the development, according to TA-Swiss. Only in combination with the strengths of the analog world can the digital sphere play out its advantages in favor of artistic creation.

