A high-priced camera for 35 francs? Hundreds of customers were quickly disillusioned by the offer from online retailer Digitec. The supposed bargain turned out to be a price error.

The fact that the camera was offered for 35 instead of 1299 francs was due to a technical error.

Around 1,300 orders had to be canceled and customers are not entitled to delivery. Show more

A first-class camera including lens worth over 1,000 francs for the ridiculous price of 35 francs: this offer probably sounds too good to be true.

And indeed, the alleged bargain from online retailer Digitec ultimately turned out to be a mistake, as a result of which around 1,300 orders had to be canceled.

How did this happen? As it does every evening, Digitec published a limited offer online shortly after midnight.

All orders are canceled

On Tuesday night, it was the Canon EOS R8 SLR camera including the RF 24-105mm lens. The fact that the bundle was sold out within a very short time was of course due to the incredible double-digit price.

However, this turned out to be wrong, as some of the customers were probably already thinking.

"Instead of 35 cameras at 1299 francs each, we sold 1299 at 35 francs each," the company explained the technical error to the SRF consumer magazine "Espresso".

The consequence: all orders will be canceled. According to Digitec, the customers affected will be informed quickly.

No legal claims

All those who had hoped for a great bargain are likely to be disappointed - all the more so as they have little legal chance of enforcing their supposed purchase.

This is because, according to the Swiss Code of Obligations, prices quoted on the internet are not considered a binding offer, but merely an invitation to make an offer.

A purchase contract is therefore only concluded when the retailer expressly confirms the order. Even if acceptance has taken place, the provider can withdraw under certain circumstances. Cancellation is permitted in the case of obvious errors, so-called errors of declaration.

Other cases with pricing errors

The Canon camera in question was already declared as "currently out of stock" on the website on the day of the incident. However, the company announced to SRF that it would like to run the promotion again "with the correct price" - but no specific date has yet been set.

According to SRF, Digitec Galaxus had already made headlines with price errors before: in 2016, the Foundation for Consumer Protection (SKS) documented a similar incident involving a hard drive.

And in December 2024, an incorrectly priced product - a pair of ski goggles - was also offered at the sister store Galaxus for significantly less than the regular retail price. In that case, the company is even said to have demanded an additional payment after delivery.

