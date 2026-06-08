Digitec Galaxus has continued to grow this year. (archive picture) sda

Digitec Galaxus is tightening its review rules and has deleted around 380,000 product reviews. In future, only customers who have actually purchased a product via the platform will be allowed to leave reviews.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Digitec Galaxus has fundamentally revised its rating system.

Around 380,000 product reviews have been removed.

In future, only customers who have actually purchased a product via the platform will be allowed to leave reviews. Show more

The mail order company Digitec Galaxus has deleted around 380,000 product reviews as part of a tightening of its review rules. In future, online retailers Digitec and Galaxus will only allow customers to review products that they have actually purchased and received via the platform.

According to a report published on Monday, just under four percent of all reviews are affected by the purge. All reviews from users without a proven purchase have been deleted. In this way, the company wants to prevent manipulation by manufacturers, their environment or other third parties.

The change was triggered by cases in which products were rated positively without the authors having purchased them. For example, Digitec Galaxus recently discovered that employees of a manufacturer and people close to them had given a burglar alarm top marks, even though they had not purchased the product via the platform. Previously, all registered users were able to submit reviews, which were included in the overall rating regardless of whether they had made a purchase.

According to Digitec Galaxus, the new system is intended to increase the credibility of the ratings. It is also intended to prevent so-called backlash effects, where customers express their frustration about delivery problems or other circumstances in product reviews. According to the company, the loss of information due to the deletion is minimal, while protection against manipulation is significantly increased.

Digitec Galaxus is the largest online retailer in Switzerland. The Migros subsidiary increased the turnover of its two stores Galaxus and Digitec 2025 in Switzerland and the EU by 17 percent to almost 3.8 billion Swiss francs.