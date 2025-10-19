166 million years ago, dinosaurs crossed what is now Oxfordshire in England - drone images show a sequence of footprints in the limestone soil over 200 meters long.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 200 meters of fossilized dinosaur footprints have been discovered in England.

Most of the footprints are believed to be from sauropods and are around 166 million years old.

Fossilized marine animals were also found, indicating that the region was once covered by the sea. Show more

In a quarry in Oxfordshire, paleontologists have uncovered over 200 meters of dinosaur tracks. It is one of the largest sites in the UK. The footprints were discovered at Dewars Farm Quarry, where similar finds were made in the 1990s and 2024.

The majority of the huge footprints are thought to be from herbivorous sauropods that roamed the landscape around 166 million years ago. The size and extent of the finds are extremely rare. Traces of five different species - herbivores and carnivores - also intersect at the site.

In addition to the dinosaur tracks, the researchers also found fossil marine animals, including a tiny sea urchin. This discovery indicates that the area was once covered by the sea - long before the dinosaurs left their footprints on the former seabed.

More on the topic