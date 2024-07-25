Dino replica stolen from "Jurassic World" show - Gallery Visitors are allowed to stroke dinosaur replicas at the exhibition. Image: dpa The interactive exhibition was also on show in Berlin in December. Image: dpa Dino replica stolen from "Jurassic World" show - Gallery Visitors are allowed to stroke dinosaur replicas at the exhibition. Image: dpa The interactive exhibition was also on show in Berlin in December. Image: dpa

A baby dinosaur disappears at night from an interactive exhibition in the Mexican capital. The authorities are investigating the theft.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mechanical dinosaur has disappeared at night from an interactive exhibition in the Mexican capital.

The baby pterodactyl was part of the "Jurassic World" show in Mexico City.

The police are investigating the theft. Show more

A mechanical dinosaur has disappeared from the adventure exhibition "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" in Mexico. The Attorney General's Office in Mexico City announced that an investigation is underway into the theft. According to a report by the television station Televisa, the stolen replica is a baby pterodactyl that was part of the exhibition in the Mexican capital.

At the interactive exhibition, which was also on show in Berlin in December, visitors encounter life-size replicas of dinosaurs such as the carnivorous Tyrannosaurus Rex. According to media reports, the comparatively small pterosaur that was stolen in Mexico is worth around two million pesos (just under 100,000 Swiss francs).

Surveillance cameras are being analyzed

The red and grey replica disappeared on the night of 18 July, just under a week after the opening of the exhibition, after external staff had been working at the site, Televisa reported, citing the organizers. It is suspected that the dinosaur was hidden in a box or bag.

The police are reviewing the surveillance camera footage and seeking contact with possible witnesses, the public prosecutor's office said. The theft was only reported on Tuesday.

