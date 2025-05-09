Transport Minister Albert Rösti traveled to London by train via Paris yesterday. Instagram

It is still only a declaration of intent - but the potential for a direct train journey from Zurich to London is there. Now the detailed diplomatic work begins.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander have signed a declaration of intent for a direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK.

The aim is to expand rail cooperation with a direct connection to London in the medium term in order to meet the high demand for travel.

A decision by the Federal Council is planned for 2026. Show more

Federal Councillor and Transport Minister Albert Rösti signed a declaration of intent for a direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK in London on Thursday. He signed the declaration for increased rail cooperation with his counterpart Heidi Alexander.

The Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) announced on Friday that there is a great need for travel between the two countries. This can be seen in the large number of flight connections. The federal government therefore believes that there is potential for a direct rail link.

According to the information provided, however, an attractive travel time is a prerequisite for this. The declaration of intent now provides for both countries to expand their cooperation in international passenger transport by rail.

Passenger checks as an obstacle

Rösti was quoted as saying that a direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK was an ambitious goal. The memorandum creates the basis for joint, concrete steps. The connection would be a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the UK.

The medium-term goal is a direct connection to London. According to the information provided, there are a number of hurdles to overcome, as the UK is not a member of the Schengen area. Therefore, passenger check-in terminals would have to be available at the departure stations in both countries.

An agreement between Switzerland, France and the UK is also required for the direct connection. Rösti wants to submit a decision to the Federal Council in 2026.