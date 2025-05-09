Federal Councillor and Transport Minister Albert Rösti signed a declaration of intent for a direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK in London on Thursday. He signed the declaration for increased rail cooperation with his counterpart Heidi Alexander.
The Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) announced on Friday that there is a great need for travel between the two countries. This can be seen in the large number of flight connections. The federal government therefore believes that there is potential for a direct rail link.
According to the information provided, however, an attractive travel time is a prerequisite for this. The declaration of intent now provides for both countries to expand their cooperation in international passenger transport by rail.
Rösti was quoted as saying that a direct rail link between Switzerland and the UK was an ambitious goal. The memorandum creates the basis for joint, concrete steps. The connection would be a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the UK.
The medium-term goal is a direct connection to London. According to the information provided, there are a number of hurdles to overcome, as the UK is not a member of the Schengen area. Therefore, passenger check-in terminals would have to be available at the departure stations in both countries.
An agreement between Switzerland, France and the UK is also required for the direct connection. Rösti wants to submit a decision to the Federal Council in 2026.