After Trump assassination attempt Director of the Secret Service resigns

23.7.2024 - 16:37

Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle apparently resigns.
Washington (AP) - Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned in the wake of the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an email to staff on Tuesday, she wrote that she takes full responsibility for the mishaps in her agency during the assassination attempt on July 13. It was with a heavy heart that she made the decision to resign.

Cheatle had been sharply criticized by members of Congress at a hearing on Monday, but had not initially offered her resignation. The head of the Secret Service spoke of the biggest failure of her agency in a mission for decades.

Secret Service bodyguards had been repeatedly alerted to a suspicious person at the campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot and injured. One spectator was killed.

