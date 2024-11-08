There was speculation for a long time, but now it's official: Pietro Lombardi is leaving the DSDS jury. Picture: Georg Wendt/dpa

There was speculation for a long time, but now it's official: singer Pietro Lombardi is giving up his job as a judge on the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar".

The 32-year-old musician announced this on Instagram.

His successor is the rapper Bushido. Show more

After turbulent weeks, rumors arose that Pietro Lombardi would have to give up his job as a judge on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar".

The singer has now confirmed the speculation in a video on Instagram.

Yesterday, Thursday, it was also announced that Bushido will be performing in the final show on Saturday, November 9.

Pietro Lombardi: "I would have wished differently"

In his video, Pietro Lombardi thanks TV broadcaster RTL and Dieter Bohlen (70) for the time and opportunities that the casting show has given him.

However, the singer also has some critical words about his involvement in "DSDS":

"To be honest, I also have to say there are both negative and positive things. And what disappointed me a little was simply the way I was treated. I would have liked it to be different."

Lombardi does not address the rumors about Bushido

Piertro Lombardi concludes: "As the father of three wonderful boys, I'm leaving 'DSDS'."

Lombardi did not address the rumors that Bushido will be looking for new talent on "DSDS" together with eternal juror Dieter Bohlen in 2025.

He also did not comment on whether his sacking had anything to do with the police operation at his home in October of this year.

