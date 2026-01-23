Disasters caused $107 billion in economic damage worldwide in the first half of 2026—significantly less than in the previous year. Swiss Re warns, however, that there is no sign of the situation easing. The risk of wildfires, in particular, is rising rapidly.

Swiss Re Reports Fewer Natural Disaster Claims in the First Half of the Year – But It's Not Time to Let Our Guard Down (stock photo)

The risk of wildfires is increasing Disaster-related damages are falling significantly—but that doesn't mean the all-clear has been given

Here's what it's all about Disasters caused an estimated $107 billion in economic damage worldwide in the first half of 2026.

Insured losses from natural disasters fell by half compared with the previous year, to $42 billion.

Despite the decline, Swiss Re warns of an increase in wildfires and potential major events in the second half of the year. Summary created with

In the first half of 2026, disasters caused significantly less damage worldwide than in previous years.

However, experts at the reinsurer Swiss Re emphasize that this decline does not indicate that the situation is easing. This is evident, for example, from the increasing risk of wildfires in Europe.

From January through June, disasters such as storms, thunderstorms, and wildfires caused $107 billion in economic damage worldwide, according to estimates by the Swiss Re Institute. According to a statement released on Tuesday, this represents a decrease of just over one-third compared to the previous year and a decline of about 10 percent in the long term.

Even more dramatic was the decline in the cost of natural disasters covered by insurance: According to estimates, this figure fell by half compared with the previous year to 42 billion and was 16 percent below the ten-year average. In the first half of 2025, severe wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles area alone had caused damage totaling around 40 billion.

The risk of wildfires is increasing

According to the study, severe thunderstorms—with an estimated $28 billion in insured losses—were the main driver of the 2026 midyear results. However, even these figures were well below the long-term trend. Regions of the U.S. that are particularly vulnerable to thunderstorm fronts, including Texas, were largely spared this year.

Forest fires are an ever-growing problem. The record-breaking heat in June and the ongoing drought are said to have created the conditions for an active forest fire season in Europe and other parts of the world. In July, France and Spain in particular were hit by severe fires.

Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent and now experiences 64 percent more hot days with maximum temperatures of at least 30 degrees Celsius than it did in the 1950s. Globally, forest fires are also among the fastest-growing natural hazards. According to the institute, inflation-adjusted insured wildfire losses have increased by an estimated 8 to 11 percent annually since 1970.

"El Niño" is shaping weather patterns

A quieter first half of the year does not automatically mean a quiet 2026, the Swiss Re Institute added. A single major hurricane, a strong earthquake, or a severe wildfire could quickly change the picture. At any rate, the “El Niño” effect is likely to dampen hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

However, “El Niño” does not completely eliminate the risk of hurricanes. According to Swiss Re, 22 percent of the hurricanes that have struck the U.S. since 1950 have made landfall during “El Niño” phases.

This weather phenomenon warms the ocean surface in the tropical Pacific and affects weather patterns worldwide. The consequences: generally fewer hurricanes in the U.S., droughts in Australia, storms in the Pacific, and increased flooding in western South America. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) expects “El Niño” to develop into a strong event and reach its peak between November and February.