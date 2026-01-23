The discovery of a body last Saturday led to a police operation in the municipality of Büren, Solothurn. The Solothurn Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed this to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday.

Police and prosecutors from the canton of Solothurn were on the scene Saturday in Büren, Solothurn. (File photo)

Justice Discovery of a Body in Büren, SO, Leads to Police Operation

As a matter of routine, the agency is investigating the possibility of criminal interference, a spokeswoman explained when asked. However, that is not currently the focus of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

The online portal “20 Minuten” had already reported on the incident on Wednesday evening, citing, among other things, statements from local residents.