Among others, the S9 of the Zurich S-Bahn runs on the railroad line. Symbolbild: IMAGO/dieBildmanufaktur

Uproar across the border: because the double-track expansion of the line between Zurich and Schaffhausen also affects the small German community of Lottstetten, opposition is forming there.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is expanding the railroad line between Schaffhausen and Zurich to double track in some sections.

The 3.8-kilometer section on German territory between Lottstetten and Jetstetten Süd is also affected.

In Lottstetten, some of the noise barriers will run through the gardens and work will mainly be carried out at night.

Resistance is now forming in the community of 2300 inhabitants. Show more

In future, there are to be all-day half-hourly services on almost all lines between Schaffhausen and Zurich. To this end, SBB is being commissioned by the federal government to widen the Eglisau-Neuhausen railroad line to two tracks on the section between Lottstetten and Jestetten Süd.

However, the section of track runs through German territory - and the residents of the municipality of Lottstetten are not at all happy about the expansion, as reported by the "Südkurier " newspaper. This is because a second track is also needed in the local area of the municipality, which has a population of 2,300, where the trains will cross in future. Construction work is due to start in 2027 and will take around four years.

Mayor: expropriation possible

Opposition to the project is now forming in Lottstetten. Residents fear noise barriers, some of which will run through their gardens, as well as night-time construction noise. This is because SBB wants to maintain operations for the most part. The line will only be completely closed on a few days, meaning that work will mainly be carried out at night.

As reported by Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk, some residents will have to temporarily leave their homes and one building will even be demolished. According to the mayor, this could even lead to expropriation in individual cases.

SBB's expansion plans in the section between Lottstetten and Jestetten. Bild: SBB

Petition launched

Because none of this goes down well in Lottstetten, a petition has now been launched: "Double-track expansion Lottstetten: Yes, but not like this! We here have rights too!" 670 people have signed so far.

In principle, the citizens do not oppose the dual-lane expansion. Mayor Andreas Morasch is also fundamentally positive about the project, but wants the expansion outside the town center.

He now wants to prove this with an expert opinion. "We have a green field in the direction of Rafz towards Switzerland, where the double-track extension could be built without any major impact," the mayor told SWR.

However, SBB has already examined this option - and deemed it not to make sense due to the necessary infrastructure expansions.