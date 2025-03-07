The Kaufmann cheese dairy is closed. Screenshot Google Maps

The Kaufmann cheese dairy in Mosnang SG had to close because the owners could not agree on the sale. A young successor was ready, but the takeover failed due to family conflicts.

In Mosnang TG, the traditional Kaufmann cheese dairy could have been continued, but a long-standing dispute between the owners prevented the sale. A young successor was ready, but the negotiations failed. As a result, the village not only lost a cheese dairy, but also a popular business that attracted customers from all over the region.

According to research by the "Tagblatt" newspaper, the takeover by the local Gübeli cheese dairy was already planned. Bruno Kaufmann, the majority shareholder of the cheese dairy, had prepared the business for sale and informed the employees. However, as his wife as co-owner did not agree, the plan had to be abandoned at short notice.

Bruno Kaufmann confirmed the background. "It was no longer possible on a personal level," he explained, referring to the separation from his wife in 2018. While he wanted to shut down or sell the cheese dairy, no agreement was reached on the sale of the shares. Several inquiries to his wife went unanswered.

Village loses a meeting place

The closure is particularly bitter for Mosnang, which is now losing its last cheese dairy in the village center. "The cheese store was an important part of the local economy," emphasized Mayor Renato Truniger. Customers not only appreciated the high-quality products, but also the advice provided by the trained cheese sommelier - Kaufmann's wife.

The closure of the store also means the loss of an economic attraction. "People who visited the cheese store often went to other stores or restaurants afterwards," explained Truniger. In addition to the butcher's and bakery, the local flower store also had to close recently.

Young successor disappointed

The young cheesemaker Severin Gübeli wanted to take over the Kaufmann cheese dairy and focus on specialties. His father, Toni Gübeli, compared the collapse of the business to a boxing match: "You prepare for a year - and then the fight is canceled on the day of the event." The Gübeli family has since withdrawn from the debate and does not wish to comment further.

Bruno Kaufmann's only option now is to sell the property. An interested party could soon be found, but splitting the proceeds is likely to be a challenge for the divorced couple. For Kaufmann himself, the end of the cheese dairy is "no longer a big problem". "I had a job that I enjoyed for 35 years," he said. The important thing for him now is to move on according to his own life plan.

Nevertheless, he regrets the failure of the takeover. "I'm particularly sorry for the Gübelis," said Kaufmann. Mayor Truniger also sees the missed opportunity as a tragedy: "For the young entrepreneur and for the whole village."