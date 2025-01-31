Sarah Engels is criticized by Laura Maria Rypa on Instagram. picture alliance/dpa

DSDS star Pietro Lombardi is engaged to Laura Maria Rypa. She is now publicly arguing with Sarah Engels, the singer's ex-wife. What's going on?

Laura Maria Rypa, Pietro Lombardi's girlfriend, has had enough. "Enough is enough," she writes in a story on Instagram. "I've unfortunately reached a point - and I say unfortunately deliberately because I really don't want to make things like this public." She always wanted to clarify many things privately, especially for the sake of the children. But that is no longer possible, says the 29-year-old.

The trigger for this is said to be a video by Sarah Engels, Pietro Lombardi's ex-wife. In a promo video for the show "Schlag den Star", Engels and her rival Evelyn Burdecki write WhatsApp messages to each other. Burdecki then writes: "If you lose, your reputation will be ruined, not mine."

Dispute in 2016

A clear allusion to an argument between Sarah and Pietro in 2016, when they were still married. The musician said: "Because my reputation is ruined, not yours. It's not my fault."

But for Rypa, it's clear that Sarah Engels is rubbing salt in an old wound. She vented her anger in several Instagram stories. This is not the first time that Sarah has attracted attention with her teasing, says Laura. She urges the 32-year-old to stop: "At some point, enough is enough because this person keeps getting away with it. These subconscious jibes over and over again," says the influencer on Instagram.

She also mentioned previous incidents during her pregnancy and baby shower, which she perceived as teasing.

Rypa had commented on the promo video and shows a screenshot of the comment: "Where's the joke here? Enough already, isn't it?" But her comment was allegedly deleted by Engels and Rypa blocked. So she wrote to her privately: "I'd rather not publish what she wrote to me here, because then you would also see other things that aren't so nice," explained Pietro Lombardi's fiancée. She wants to keep the children out of the dispute.

At the end, Rypa says: "You'd better take care of other things and we both know what that's about."

Video was meant to be humorous

Sarah can't take Laura's statement lying down. In her Insta story, she writes that she is just happy to be taking part in the show again and that the clip was meant to be humorous. "This video wasn't meant to attack anyone personally. But unfortunately, some people are always looking for ways to attack, tease and draw attention to themselves."

She normally keeps quiet, but she realizes that this doesn't bring about peace, "but makes some people feel even more encouraged to spread even more lies." She has offered support to "exactly this person" in recent months and describes the whole thing as a "false game". Sarah then summarizes: "I just want it to end that conflicts are being deliberately stirred up in public again and again."

"This is just sick"

All's well that ends well? No. Laura then shares Sarah's story and adds private messages in which Sarah offers her help. She then posts a video of herself getting terribly upset and crying. "It's just sick," she says.

She has put up with everything for years for the sake of her children. She never wanted to make "something like this" public and is sad that her two children with Pietro and his son Alessio (9), whom he has with Sarah, are now being dragged into the argument.

And Pietro? He has so far held back from commenting on the dispute. Instead, in his story, the DSDS star talks about an allergic reaction that is bothering him.