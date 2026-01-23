According to reports from Manila, a Filipino Marine was seriously injured in the head during a renewed confrontation between the Philippines and China in the disputed South China Sea.

Members of the Chinese Coast Guard struck the soldiers with batons following an incident near the Second Thomas Shoal, according to a statement from the military of the Southeast Asian island nation.

The shoal is a coral reef in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea. It lies just under 200 kilometers west of the Philippine island of Palawan, but is claimed by China. Philippine troops have been stationed in the region on the stranded ship “BRP Sierra Madre” since 1999. In the past, supply missions to the ship have repeatedly led to confrontations with Chinese ships.

What happened?

According to the Philippine military, a Chinese coast guard rubber boat carrying eight personnel had “unlawfully” approached the ship at close range that morning (local time). The crew reportedly took photos and videos.

Two Philippine rubber boats reportedly attempted to escort the Chinese vessel out of the area “calmly and nonconfrontationally.” The Chinese forces reportedly reacted “violently and aggressively,” injuring a marine on the head with a wooden stick and also damaging one of the Philippine boats. Further details regarding the man’s condition were not immediately available.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the incident and announced diplomatic measures. There was initially no reaction from Beijing.

A Region Rich in Natural Resources

Incidents occur time and again in the disputed South China Sea, particularly between the Chinese Coast Guard and Philippine vessels. The Chinese regularly use water cannons in these encounters; collisions have also already occurred.

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea as its own. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries reject these claims, citing a 2016 ruling by the UN arbitration tribunal. China, however, does not recognize the ruling. The resource-rich region is also considered an important global trade route.