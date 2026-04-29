Expats are now moving into the new apartments after a block of flats in Basel was vacated. Maps

Five years after being left empty, a Basel housing project is once again being criticized: instead of affordable apartments, expensive, furnished apartments are being built for expats - much is legally unclear.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the renovation on Lothringerstrasse in Basel, the planned furnished short-term apartments are attracting renewed criticism.

The project is in a legal gray area, as a permit may not be required for the conversion.

Critics warn of the loss of affordable living space, while the owners point to changes in demand and additional apartments. Show more

Five years after the controversial vacancy notice, life is returning to Lothringerstrasse in Basel - but the next controversy will not be long in coming. Buildings 167 and 169 have been renovated and the old apartments have disappeared. Where long-time tenants once lived, there are now modern layouts with open kitchens and their own washing towers. This is reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

What is particularly tricky is what is planned for the upper part of building number 169: twelve apartments are to be rented out as furnished apartments. The Lucerne-based company Wowliving AG, which specializes in short-term living, is behind the concept. Although there are no advertisements yet, a look at comparable offers shows what could be charged in future.

A furnished 2-room apartment in Basel costs between CHF 2,000 and 3,000 per month. The price includes extras such as a fortnightly cleaning service, an e-scooter and a "wow guide" with tips for restaurants. The target group is mainly expats - not least because of the proximity to the Novartis campus, which is a ten-minute walk away.

No permit - legal situation unclear

Legally, however, the project is on thin ice. No permit was obtained for the conversion. "We weren't aware that this might be necessary," says Jakob Fischer from Wohnplus AG, which represents the owner, to the Basler Zeitung newspaper. The Court of Appeal has ruled in a similar case that such concepts can be considered misappropriation of living space. Living presupposes a certain "permanence of residence", while additional services are more in favor of an accommodation business.

It is precisely this criticism that is to be mitigated on Lothringerstrasse. According to Fischer, Wowliving has promised to let the apartments "for at least eight to ten months". Whether this is enough remains to be seen.

Owners defend themselves against accusations

One thing is clear: the trend towards so-called serviced apartments is on the rise in Basel. More and more providers are securing living space in order to convert it into lucrative short-term offers. SP councillor Ivo Balmer warned of this development two years ago. Entire houses were being converted into apartment complexes, he criticized. For him, such concepts are a "waste of living space".

The owners reject this criticism. It is wrong to demonize business apartments across the board, says Fischer. Demand has changed, as have housing requirements. In addition, hardly any traditional living space has been lost on Lothringerstrasse: the number of apartments has risen from 39 to 48 thanks to the conversion of former garages.