In Australia, beachgoers are fighting over the best spots early in the morning. Pavilions and tents are being set up for reservations - and now even the Australian government is getting involved.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Australia, early risers are blocking the best spots on beaches with tents or pavilions.

The bad habit is reminiscent of the towel fight for sun loungers at European hotel pools.

Even the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has now intervened in the occupation of the beach. Show more

Actually, the fight for the best spot by the pool or on the beach seemed to be a purely European phenomenon due to the early morning occupation with towels. But far from it: the battle for the most popular spots on the beaches has now also begun in Australia. In Down Under, as Australia is often called, it's the height of summer - and the scramble is taking on bizarre forms.

The Australian beach hunters are even more aggressive than their European counterparts. It's not enough for them to reserve a sunbathing spot with a banal towel. As soon as the sun rises, the bathers storm onto the beaches to stake out their territory with tents or pavilions. Then it's time for breakfast - or other things are done before the bathing fun begins.

It's not possible to move the towel around a bit, as is the case with annoying European beach squatters. After all, the tents and pavilions are firmly anchored to the ground.

If you arrive too late, all you see are tents

Especially on the country's popular beaches, such as Bondi Beach in Sydney or Mornington Island in Victoria, the dispute over reserving beach pitches escalates. Early risers set up their places at the best spots on the beach. Late arrivals have to make do with places in the back rows. From there, the blue sea and the endless horizon are often no longer visible. After all, the often deserted tents block the view.

Meanwhile, even the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has intervened in the indecent occupation of the beach, reports "Bild". His clear opinion: "This is not okay." Anyone who blocks a spot on the beach without using it is violating the "spirit of equality of the country", says Albanese.