The dispute over Emmentaler has been raging for years. Harald Tittel/dpa

For years, local cheese producers have been trying to have Emmentaler protected as a designation of origin in the EU. Now Austria is also joining the alliance against Switzerland.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland's opponents are getting support in the legal dispute over the Emmentaler designation.

Austria has joined the alliance of Germany, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

The legal dispute over the extremely popular Emmentaler cheese has been raging for years. Switzerland wants to register the cheese as a designation of origin.

Opponents argue that the name Emmentaler has long since become a name for a type of cheese. Show more

A legal dispute over the name Emmentaler has been raging in the industry for years. Switzerland's opponents argue that Emmentaler has long since become a name for a type of cheese in common parlance. The EU Commission takes the same view and decided in January not to register Emmentaler as a designation of origin - thus rejecting the application from Bern.

Switzerland now has one more opponent. Austria has now also applied to the European Court of Justice to be admitted as an intervener, as reported by the Austrian news agency APA. However, this is not a mediator, as the name suggests, but a party that supports the plaintiff - in this case the EU countries.

"Massive damage for our domestic cheese industry"

Accordingly, the neighbor to the east, where 13,700 tons of Emmentaler are produced annually, is joining a broad alliance. It consists of the large EU states Germany, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

"Emmentaler has been a term for a type of cheese in Austria for decades - not for an origin," said Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig according to a press release. "A ban on the continued use of this name would be massively damaging for our domestic cheese industry."

The legal dispute over the extremely popular Emmentaler cheese has been raging for years. In 2023, the Swiss industry association Emmentaler Switzerland was unsuccessful in its appeal to the EU court in Luxembourg. However, Switzerland successfully applied to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to register "Emmentaler" as a protected designation of origin. Switzerland is therefore now appealing again to the EU court in Luxembourg.

Video from the department