The dispute over the Swiss cross on On's shoes is coming to a head. After years of back and forth, the company is now demanding clarification from the Federal Supreme Court - with the potential to set a precedent.

The dispute between shoe manufacturer On and the Swissness Enforcement Association (SEA) and the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) over the use of the Swiss cross on On shoes abroad is entering the next phase.

Following a meeting between the two sides on Wednesday, the Federal Supreme Court should now decide what the Swiss cross may stand for, On demands in a statement available to AWP. This could set a precedent that would allow On to use the cross in Switzerland as well, the NZZ concludes.

Exchange of letters without result

On has been criticized for years for its use of the symbol. The shoes are manufactured in Vietnam and Indonesia. SEA sees this as a violation of Swissness rules. On, however, points to the addition "Swiss Engineering" and to research and design at the Zurich site with over 300 employees.

Blick recently reported that SEA and IGE had called in the Chinese market supervisory authority. The organizations deny the complaint: they had merely initiated investigations and the Chinese authorities had taken action ex officio.

An exchange of letters between On and SEA, in which federal councillors were also included in the CC, did not provide any clarification.

Federal court to decide

On offered again on Wednesday to take the matter to court in Switzerland and demanded that SEA and IPI withdraw their submission in China. "The actions of SEA and IGE in China are destructive," On told AWP. Their actions also expose other Swiss companies to risks.

According to On, SEA and IGE have received the offer positively and want to decide on the proposal internally. "Let's let the Federal Supreme Court decide what the Swiss cross can stand for," the statement continued.

Outcome remains uncertain

It is worth noting, however, that On does not use the cross in this country at all - a ruling in favor of the company could therefore also mean that On would be allowed to use the symbol in Switzerland again in the future.

Whether a trial will actually take place remains to be seen. It also remains unclear whether SEA and IGE will withdraw their submission in China and how the authorities there will proceed.