A heated argument broke out at London Heathrow Airport over a cap like this. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa sda

A woman showed her support for Donald Trump with a cap on the plane, another passenger was annoyed - until it escalated.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dispute over a "Make America Great Again" cap escalated at London Heathrow.

No arrests were made, but the women accused each other of involvement in a brawl.

In the end, neither woman was allowed to fly. Show more

A heated argument over a "Make America Great Again" cap, as worn by supporters of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, cost two women their flight to the USA. The British Airways plane finally took off for Austin, Texas, around two hours late, according to the company.

The trigger was the red baseball cap: a passenger was wearing the cap as she waited to board at London's Heathrow Airport. Another passenger got so upset that the two women got into a fight in the gate area, as the Sun newspaper reported. The argument continued on the plane, where both passengers were seated in the same area. In the end, the crew decided to call the police - the officers escorted the political opponents off the plane.

No arrests were made, but the women accused each other of involvement in a brawl, according to the police.

"Tensions are skyrocketing"

"With the US presidential election approaching, tensions are skyrocketing," the Sun quoted a source at Heathrow as saying. "The crew couldn't risk a real brawl breaking out at 30,000 feet (more than 9000 meters)." Next Tuesday there will be an election in the USA: Donald Trump is running for the Republicans, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats.

"British Airways staff cannot recall a flight being delayed because of a passenger's baseball cap," the statement at Heathrow continued. "This was out of the ordinary."

