A few months before the U.S. congressional elections, President Donald Trump is seeking to push through sweeping changes to election law before the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice filed an emergency motion to stay a lower court's ruling. That ruling had prevented the Trump administration from compiling voter databases and implementing new rules for mail-in voting for the November 3, 2026, congressional elections.

Previously, an appeals court had already upheld a lower court’s ruling, thereby preventing Trump from implementing the sweeping changes to election law. The lower court argued that Trump had exceeded his authority with his executive order: Under the Constitution and federal law, it is up to the states to determine how they organize their elections—the federal government may not simply intervene via presidential executive order without express legislative authorization from Congress.

The original plaintiffs are primarily democratically governed states and the District of Columbia. They now have until August 3 to submit legal arguments to the Supreme Court opposing the motion for a preliminary injunction.

That's what Trump has in mind

With his executive order at the end of March, Trump sought to establish new voting procedures. Under the decree, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) were to compile lists of individuals whose U.S. citizenship has been confirmed, who are at least 18 years old at the time of an upcoming election, and who are registered as residents of the relevant state. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was also to send mail-in ballots only to registered voters.

Unlike in Germany, there is no centralized registration system in the United States. People are not automatically added to the voter rolls. In Germany, according to the Federal Election Act, people may vote only if they are registered on the voter registry or have a voter registration card. The voter registry is compiled using the municipalities’ official resident registration records.

In the U.S., on the other hand, citizens must actively register to vote—and here, too, Trump is calling for stricter requirements, such as proof of identity and citizenship through appropriate documents.

Not every place in the U.S. requires voters to show identification

According to the nonpartisan organization National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), voters in 36 of the 50 U.S. states are currently required to present identification—in the remaining states, most of which are governed by Democrats, there is no such requirement. Instead, a signature is often sufficient, as is the case in California or New York, for example.

Trump argues that the changes will ensure elections are conducted more fairly and that people who are not U.S. citizens will not be allowed to vote. Critics, however, claim that this situation rarely occurs and that, instead, people who do not have documents such as birth certificates or passports on hand are being excluded from voting. There is no requirement to present identification, as there is in Germany. And according to the U.S. Department of State, only about half of the population has a passport.

In early November, about one-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be up for election in the “midterms.” Given the Republicans’ current slim majority in both chambers of Congress, every single seat could determine who ultimately holds power in Congress—and whether the Democrats can block Trump’s key policy initiatives.