Lake Garda is a popular vacation destination for tourists. (archive picture) Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

At Lake Garda, the debate about possible restrictions for cyclists is intensifying. The background to this is increasing conflicts on the busy lakeside roads.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a debate about restrictions for cyclists on Lake Garda.

The reason is increasing conflicts on the lakeside roads.

In addition, a mysterious object at the bottom of the lake is attracting attention. Show more

The debate about a possible ban on cycling is coming to a head on Lake Garda. Mayor Adelia Zeni from Torri del Benaco is calling for restrictions for cyclists on parts of the lakeside road.

This is due to increasing conflicts between cycle tourists, pedestrians and car traffic. Cycling tourism has increased significantly since the pandemic, which, according to local authorities, has led to dangerous situations along the busy route, as reported by "Münster Aktuell".

While some municipalities have already responded with speed limits and temporary bans, calls for comprehensive restrictions have been met with criticism. Tourism associations and cycling organizations are instead calling for the expansion of infrastructure, for example through separate cycle paths and better traffic management.

They warn of economic losses if Lake Garda loses its appeal as a destination for cycling tourists, the newspaper continues. With over 27 million visitors a year, the region is one of the busiest vacation destinations in Europe.

Mysterious find on Lake Garda

Lake Garda is currently attracting additional attention due to a mysterious find: a large, as yet unidentified object has been discovered at a depth of several hundred meters. Official results are still pending, but initial speculation ranges from a historical shipwreck to geological formations.

A final decision on possible driving bans is expected in late summer 2026.