A U.S. Senate committee plans to charge U.S. immunologist Anthony Fauci—who has gained international recognition due to the COVID-19 pandemic—with contempt of Congress. The Republican-dominated Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs voted this morning (local time) in favor of a resolution to that effect.

The background to this is Fauci's appearance before the committee. A week ago, he refused to answer senators' questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, invoking the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and exercising his right to remain silent.

The Fifth Amendment provides that no one shall be compelled to incriminate themselves. However, the committee’s Republican chairman, Rand Paul, argues that this amendment does not apply to Fauci. Among other things, he points to protection afforded by a pardon that former U.S. President Joe Biden had arranged as a precautionary measure shortly before leaving the White House.

Fauci did not threaten criminal prosecution by federal authorities during his testimony before the committee, Paul said before the vote. “He simply should have told the truth.” It is unclear to what extent a pardon would actually limit the ability to invoke the Fifth Amendment, the “New York Times” reports, citing legal experts.

Fauci's Role During the Pandemic

The renowned scientist Fauci headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades and served under a total of seven U.S. presidents. In the fight against the coronavirus, he quickly became a central figure and did not shy away from confronting U.S. President Donald Trump. Some people, including high-ranking Republicans, blamed Fauci for all the measures to contain the pandemic that they found burdensome.

Republican Paul has been convinced for years that Fauci promoted the theory of a natural origin for the coronavirus in an attempt to cover up the fact that the virus actually came from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan. More than six years after the outbreak of the pandemic, the origin of the coronavirus remains unclear. In April, the White House launched a website supporting the lab-origin theory.

During last week’s hearing, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal again accused Republican Paul of claiming “that the ongoing proceedings are merely an attempt to accuse Dr. Fauci of criminal misconduct.” He said this was not the legitimate purpose of committee hearings.

What Happens Next

After a committee has voted in favor of possible criminal prosecution for contempt of Congress, the entire chamber of Congress typically votes on the matter to clear the way for it. However, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Gary Peters, warned that Paul might attempt to refer the matter directly to the Department of Justice—without the consent of the full Senate. Peters called this a dangerous, “largely unprecedented move.” The Department of Justice told the *Washington Post* last week that it “seriously reviews” all matters referred by Congress.