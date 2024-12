Nothing is working in the SBB app at the moment. SBB

No timetable query, no ticket purchases: users of the SBB app are mainly seeing fault messages on Wednesday afternoon.

Sven Ziegler

Nothing is working in the SBB app on Wednesday afternoon. A major malfunction appears to have completely paralyzed the app, as users reported on social media.

It is no longer possible to check the timetable. Ticket purchases are also no longer available on cell phones.

The fault has since been rectified.