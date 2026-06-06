A diver has died in a shark attack in southwest Australia. The 35-year-old was bitten by the approximately 4.5-metre-long animal on Saturday morning while spearfishing not far from Michaelmas Island near the city of Albany, Australian media reported, citing the police.

The man was brought ashore by boat and immediately given medical treatment, but could not be revived. The authorities called on people in the area around the island to be careful and to observe beach closures.

Third fatal attack within a month

It is the third fatal shark attack in Australia within a month. In mid-May, a 38-year-old man was bitten by a shark near Rottnest Island off the metropolis of Perth. According to a local rescue organization, a four-metre-long great white shark was spotted in the area at the time of the attack. On May 24, a diver died on the Great Barrier Reef off the east coast of Australia after a shark attack.

According to official data from 2025, there has been an average of around 20 shark incidents with injuries per year in Australia over the past ten years. On average, 2.8 deaths were recorded each year. Three species native to the region are particularly dangerous to humans: tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks.