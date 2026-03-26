A humpback whale has been stranded off Timmendorfer Strand since Monday. All previous rescue attempts have failed. Now large equipment is to help. Follow the rescue operation live on blue News in the ticker and stream.

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1.10 pm Excavator works directly on the whale Robert Marc Lehmann (in the water), biologist, works on the stranded whale in the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE The excavator has now worked its way right up to the animal's head - instead of meters, it is now moving centimeter by centimeter. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is coordinating the operation on site. Wearing diving gear, he secures the whale's head while the excavator shovel works as precisely as possible to avoid further endangering the animal. At the same time, the whale shows significantly more activity for the first time. The pictures show the whale moving again and again. However, the conditions on site remain difficult, with wind and strong waves making the excavation work more difficult.

12.40 p.m. Salvage work is making progress The salvage work is making progress, but the situation remains tense. An excavator is now working directly in front of the stranded animal, digging a channel to enable the whale to return to deeper water. At the same time, a diver is working to try and persuade the whale to swim. From time to time, the animal seems to react to the efforts - it shows slight movements. However, there has been no major movement so far. It is still uncertain whether the rescue operation will succeed.

11.15 a.m. Whale would not have made it all the way The whale would not have made it all the way if it had been successfully rescued. As the Baltic Sea is not its natural habitat, it has to return to the North Sea and then continue into the Atlantic. According to experts, there is a risk that the whale could get stuck again or not find its way out of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is a bottleneck, said Jan Herrmann, a veterinarian and whale expert from Wilhelmshaven. "You have to find the exit again, and it's not entirely certain that this is how the humpback whales navigate."

10.01 am Whale reacts very nervously Robert Marc Lehmann is on site. KEYSTONE Before the rescue attempt began, biologist Robert Marc Lehmann approached the stuck animal. It reacted with violent movements and loud snorts. The marine mammal is stuck in shallow water - so shallow that you can stand there. According to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW), the diver's assessment showed that the animal was in relatively good shape. The humpback whale reacts to being approached. Although the head is lying in shallow water, it can still lift it.

9.30 a.m. Channel becomes 50 meters long Dredger operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told dpa on Wednesday that a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel was to be dug in front of the whale's head using a total of two dredgers. Wind and currents are particularly challenging during the rescue operation.

8.52 a.m. Whale has to get used to noises The aim is to slowly approach the 12 to 15-metre-long marine mammal so that it can get used to the noises, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein), Sven Partheil-Böhnke, told dpa. Maximum concentration is required during the work. The mayor explained that it was necessary to work within one centimeter of the animal's head. This is also not without danger for the humpback whale.

8.30 a.m. Excavators have started digging Two excavators have now started digging a channel at some distance from the animal, which is stuck on a sandbank, and a third excavator is still on the beach to provide support, according to a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa).

04.30 a.m. Rescue operation with excavators starts today It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later this evening. The rescue of the whale is then expected to begin at around 8.00 am. The excavators will be used to dig a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal would not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd. Show more

What you need to know about the rescue operation

It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later that evening.

The excavators will be used to dig a 50 meter long, six meter wide and 1.20 meter deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal does not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd.

Wind and currents were particularly challenging during the rescue operation, said Löhndorf. The vehicle that was delivered today is a buoyant bucket dredger. It can be used like an amphibious vehicle on land and in the water. Pontoons are also used for stabilization.

Larger than initially assumed

In contrast to the previous days, the whale's regular growling could no longer be heard on Wednesday - if only because of the stormy weather. Experts had also spoken of skin changes in the course of the stranding. According to experts from the German Oceanographic Museum, the chances of survival are slim: "The whale's state of health is worrying, both in terms of its skin and its general condition," they said on Tuesday.

A special floating dredger (right) is driven next to floating pontoons to the beach near Niendorf, where a whale is stranded in shallow water. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Marcus Brandt

Measurements have shown that the humpback whale lying off the Niendorf district is larger than initially assumed: It was probably between 12 and 15 meters long and weighed an estimated 15 tons, said Joseph Schnitzler from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW). With such a massive animal, it is all the more difficult to bring it back into deeper water. Unlike in the North Sea, there is also no clear tide in the Baltic Sea that could wash the whale back into deeper water.

The beached whale in shallow water at Timmendorfer Strand. (March 25, 2026) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Selim Sundheimer

Not the first rescue attempt

The humpback whale was discovered on the sandbank on Monday morning. On Tuesday, a rescue attempt with a small suction dredger had failed. "Unfortunately, it turned out that the sand was too firm," explained ITAW whale expert Stephanie Gross. Other attempts had previously failed. Although it was possible to turn the whale in the direction of the deeper channel, it did not get free.

Attempts to make waves with police boats so that the whale could swim free also failed. In order not to stress the whale any further, the attempts were initially abandoned. But even the hope that the animal would be able to swim free with the high tide on Tuesday night was not fulfilled.

Birds settle on the whale

There are barriers and police about a hundred meters from the pier next to which the whale was stranded. White whitecaps appear on the Baltic Sea on Wednesday. It is stormy, freezing cold and raining - which is probably why there are only a few onlookers behind the barriers.

Every minute or so, the whale can be seen breathing and a small fountain splashes up from its head. Its back sticks out of the water and every now and then seabirds settle down to peck something off the whale's back.

According to experts, humpback whales can weigh up to around 30 tons and have a life expectancy of up to 90 years. The species is characterized by its long pectoral fins, called flippers, which reach a third of its body length.

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