Divers have discovered human remains off the coast of the Israeli city of Hadera. They are believed to be those of a man who was attacked by a shark on Easter Monday.

On Easter Monday, a man was attacked by a shark while swimming at Olga Beach in Hadera, Israel.

The following day, divers found the remains of a man on the seabed.

Whether it is the swimmer in question is still being investigated.

Between November and May, there are particularly large numbers of sandbar sharks and dusky sharks in the area.

Various videos on social media show sharks cavorting among the people on the beach. Show more

An unusually large number of sharks have been gathering off the coast of Israel for several days. Videos have been circulating on social media showing the predatory fish swimming between bathers on the beach. These are said to be black sharks.

On Easter Monday, a man was attacked by a shark in the water. At the time of the incident, swimming was already prohibited in this area. After hours of searching, divers found the remains of a man on the seabed. The identity is still being verified.

