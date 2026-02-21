The legs of the water strider are covered with fine, water-repellent hairs so that they can utilize the surface tension of the water and move on it. KEYSTONE/Frank Rumpenhorst

They walk on water as if it were solid ground - and have been doing so for millions of years. A study shows that their biodiversity originated much earlier than previously assumed. But environmental problems are increasingly affecting these ancient insects.

Water striders have been gliding over lakes and rivers since the time of the dinosaurs.

A new study shows how early their family tree branched out - much earlier than researchers previously thought.

Today, their ancient success story is under threat because water bodies are disappearing and environmental pollution is increasing. Show more

The species diversity of water striders developed much earlier than previously assumed: As early as the Cretaceous period, around 100 million years ago, numerous species of these insects walked across the surface of lakes, rivers or seas. This is shown by a new international study in which researchers reconstructed the family tree of the insect family using extensive molecular genetic analyses. The results were published in the journal "Systematic Entomology".

Around 800 species are known worldwide. They owe their amazing ability to walk on water to a fine layer of fat on the hairs on their legs and body and to the surface tension of the water. While tropical species are often richly colored and differently shaped, European water striders look very similar but differ significantly in their habitats.

For the most comprehensive genetic study to date, the research team analyzed genomes of species from all subfamilies and also used historical museum specimens. This enabled the researchers to show that many evolutionary lineages split earlier than previously assumed - in some cases up to 50 million years earlier. Climatic changes, high sea levels and strong tectonic activity could have favored this rapid evolution.

Today, several water strider species are under pressure. Habitat loss, drought and pollutants in water bodies are threatening their populations. In Austria, several species are already considered endangered or potentially endangered, as the current Red List shows.