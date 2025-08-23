According to researchers, what fruit flies reveal about the balance between rest and reaction might not be so far removed from us humans. Archive image: Keystone

Even when asleep, fruit flies are not necessarily easy prey: even while slumbering, the animals can perceive and react to strong stimuli.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers from Charité in Berlin have described how fruit flies sleep without completely suppressing stimuli from the environment.

Sleeping fruit flies are therefore not as easy to kill as you might think.

According to the authors of the study, the process allows conclusions to be drawn about the functioning of the thalamus in humans. Show more

Observations on fruit flies (Drosophila) - better known as fruit flies - may also provide clues as to how we humans react to strong stimuli during sleep, as researchers from Charité in Berlin report in the journal "Nature".

For many creatures - including us humans - this is a delicate balance: on the one hand, we need sleep for regeneration and memory formation, for example; on the other hand, we need to be able to perceive emerging dangers during sleep in order to be able to react to them.

How exactly the organism balances this is still unclear, the researchers write. In fruit flies, the team led by neurophysiologist David Owald looked at what exactly happens in the brain during these processes. Central to this are two brain networks that process visual stimuli - one activates the reaction to stimuli, the other tends to inhibit it.

When the brain hits the brakes and accelerates at the same time

"If both networks are active at the same time, the inhibitory network wins and the processing of the stimuli is blocked," explains co-author Davide Raccuglia. "The fly therefore gently tunes out its surroundings and can fall asleep."

However, the activating network is not completely suppressed: "We have discovered that the brain of flies finely tunes activating and inhibitory networks during sleep," emphasizes Owald.

Particularly strong stimuli are let through. "The state is comparable to a window left ajar: the airflow, i.e. the transmission of stimuli, is interrupted, but a strong gust of wind can push the window open, so a strong stimulus can wake the animal up."

Sleep filter with loopholes

According to the study, this happens in windows between slow, synchronous electrical waves - so-called slow waves - that are generated in the brain networks when we fall asleep.

The waves are created because the electrical voltage of the nerve cells oscillates up and down once per second. "It is possible that when the voltage is high, there is a short period of time during which information can pass through the sleep filter," explains co-author Raquel Suaréz-Grimalt.

And what about us? "In humans, we know of a structure in the brain that filters stimulus information and acts as a rhythmic clock - this is the thalamus," says Owald.

Small creatures with cognitive potential for humans

He continues: "There could therefore be parallels here with the processes in the fly brain, so perhaps these actually reflect a universal principle of sleep." However, this needs to be researched.

The Charité team is using fruit flies to investigate basic decisions, such as eating or sleeping. With around 200,000 nerve cells, flies have a comparatively small brain.

Some behaviors and brain processes that can be recognized in them can be transferred to humans in a slightly modified form.