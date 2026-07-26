Following an attack by a driver on the outskirts of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD), investigators are treating the incident as an Islamist terrorist attack. “Everything points to that,” said German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) at the scene of the crime. The search for the man is now the top priority.

Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, speaks to the press near the spot where a vehicle had crashed into a tree. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

According to the findings, the suspected perpetrator had become radicalized and was part of the Islamist scene. Dobrindt said he expected the Federal Prosecutor General to make preparations to take over the case at the federal level later today.

Dobrindt said that the defendant had previously been sentenced to one year and ten months of probation. The public prosecutor's office filed an appeal against that decision.

The suspect was born in Germany in 2005 and is a German citizen, the interior minister said. He is of Lebanese descent, and his mother became a naturalized German citizen in 2002.

During the incident, in which the man also used a machete, one woman was killed, according to his account, and 29 people were injured, some seriously.