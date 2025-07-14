The murder trial against a palliative care doctor begins at Berlin Regional Court. (symbolic image) Monika Skolimowska/dpa

He accompanied terminally ill people - and allegedly killed them: A Berlin palliative care doctor is on trial for 15 murders. The investigation continues to expand.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Berlin palliative care doctor is on trial from Monday on suspicion of 15 murders.

The public prosecutor's office is also investigating 72 other deaths.

The 40-year-old is alleged to have administered lethal drug cocktails to seriously ill people without medical indication and in some cases set fires to cover up the crimes.

If convicted, the public prosecutor's office is seeking life imprisonment with particular severity of guilt, preventive detention and a professional ban. Show more

Initially, four patients were involved. In the meantime, the Berlin palliative care doctor is suspected of having killed at least 15 people - and the Berlin public prosecutor's office is still investigating 72 further cases.

The trial of the 40-year-old doctor, who is already in custody, begins on Monday. The public prosecutor's office is accusing him of murder with malice aforethought and other base motives.

The 255-page indictment names a 25-year-old woman as the first and youngest victim so far, and a 94-year-old woman as the oldest. Without "medical indication and without their knowledge and consent", the doctor is alleged to have administered "a lethal mixture of various drugs" to 12 women and 3 men in the period from September 2021 to July 2024.

The regional court in the German capital has initially scheduled 35 trial dates for the trial until January 28, 2026. However, it is quite possible that this will not be enough. According to the court, 13 relatives of the deceased have been represented as joint plaintiffs in the proceedings so far. There are several witnesses in each case, including expert witnesses. This means that a total of around 150 people could be heard in court.

Doctor has not yet commented on the allegations

The German doctor is alleged to have committed the acts as part of his work for a care service in Berlin. Palliative doctors accompany seriously ill people to alleviate their pain. The married father of one child has not yet commented on the allegations, according to the defense and the public prosecutor's office.

He has also not agreed to an interview with a psychiatric expert. The expert will now observe the defendant's behavior in court and hear statements from witnesses in order to give her assessment of the man's character and culpability.

So far, it is unclear what the palliative care physician's motive might have been. The victims named in the indictment were all seriously ill, but their death was not imminent. Since the allegations against the doctor became known, media reports have referred to the man's dissertation: "Why do people kill?" is the title of the doctoral thesis from 2013, in which he examines homicides from 1945 to 2008 in Frankfurt.

Fires in patients trigger investigations

The investigation into the palliative care doctor was triggered by fires that he allegedly set to cover up the killing of patients. The police investigated arson resulting in death. In the process, the accused increasingly came under scrutiny. According to the public prosecutor's office, tips from the nursing service for which the accused had worked contributed to this.

"We were shocked by the extent of the investigation and are still shocked by the current findings," said the management of the care service at the arraignment. "We are working hard to clarify what happened and are continuing to cooperate with the public prosecutor's office to the best of our ability."

Investigation team examines hundreds of files

An investigation team from the homicide department at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office was set up for the case. It has evaluated hundreds of documents from the doctor's patients.

According to the public prosecutor's office, bodies have so far been dug up and forensically examined in 15 cases. In one case, such an exhumation is still pending, said a spokesperson for the authorities.

According to the public prosecutor's office, 72 cases are still under investigation, including the death of the doctor's mother-in-law. According to information from "Stern" and RTL, the woman is said to have lived in Poland and suffered from cancer. At the beginning of 2024, the accused is said to have traveled to her home with his wife, and the mother-in-law died that weekend.

According to the media, colleagues are said to have testified to the police that the doctor told them shortly afterwards at a team meeting of his nursing service that they had traveled to Poland and injected the mother-in-law to death.

One of the biggest cases in Germany?

In the trial against the 40-year-old, the public prosecutor's office is seeking a conviction, a finding of particularly serious guilt and subsequent preventive detention. The doctor is also to be banned from practicing medicine for life.

If the allegations are confirmed, the case could be one of the biggest in Germany. To date, a series of murders in Lower Saxony is probably the largest in German post-war history: ex-nurse Niels Högel was sentenced to life imprisonment for 85 murders in 2019. The motive for the crimes remained unclear. According to the court at the time, he was motivated by a "greed for excitement". Högel had previously been convicted of further murders.