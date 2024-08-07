A 39-year-old German palliative care doctor is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and arson. The man is alleged to have killed four patients in their homes between June 11 and July 24 in an as yet unknown manner as part of his work for a nursing service, according to Berlin police and the public prosecutor's office.

The Berlin police have arrested a doctor.

The 39-year-old is said to have killed four female patients in as yet unknown ways.

He then set the apartments on fire to cover up the deeds. Show more

He then set fire to them to cover up the crimes. The alleged victims are four women aged between 72 and 94. In three cases, the man had managed to set a fire in the apartment after killing them.

Attempted cover-up through arson

In the case of an 87-year-old senior citizen, whom the suspect allegedly killed on June 11, the emergency services were initially able to resuscitate the woman. She died a short time later in hospital.

On July 8, he then allegedly killed a 76-year-old woman in her apartment in Berlin-Neukölln. He had failed in his attempt to start a fire. The man then informed the woman's relatives and claimed that he was standing outside the apartment and she did not answer his doorbell. The two other victims, a 72-year-old and a 94-year-old woman, also lived in Neukölln and in the Berlin district of Plänterwald.

