A palliative care doctor in Berlin is alleged to have killed ten people with a cocktail of drugs. (symbolic image) imago images/CHROMORANGE

A palliative care doctor in Berlin who is already in custody is alleged to have killed at least ten people with a "mixture of different drugs". The public prosecutor's office believes the motive was "murderous intent".

SDA

A murder case in Berlin involving a palliative care doctor is taking on ever greater dimensions. Originally, the public prosecutor's office assumed there were four victims, then eight - now there are ten. According to the judiciary, the 40-year-old doctor is also responsible for the deaths of two seriously ill women aged 25 and 57.

The palliative care doctor allegedly administered a lethal mixture of various drugs "without medical indication" to kill them in September 2021 and June 2024 respectively.

Prior to this, the homicide investigation team set up specifically for the case at the Berlin State Criminal Police Office (LKA) had evaluated further documents from the doctor's patients. In addition, further bodies were dug up and examined by the forensic medicine department. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused has not yet commented on the allegations.

The number of suspected cases could increase further

The investigation team is still examining documents. Information from others - such as care services - is also playing a role.

The doctor has been in custody since the beginning of August. Initially, the investigation concerned four cases between June 11 and July 24, 2024, during which time the 40-year-old was suspected of killing four female patients aged between 72 and 94 in their homes.

Further investigations revealed that the doctor was also responsible for the deaths of two women aged 61 and 70 and two men aged 70 and 83. He is also alleged to have administered a "mixture of different drugs" to each of them.

Arson to cover up the murders

The doctor is said to have committed the crimes as part of his work for a care service. Palliative doctors accompany seriously ill people to alleviate their pain. According to the public prosecutor's office, the patients concerned were not in an acute dying phase at the time of the crime.

The investigation was triggered by the fires that the doctor is said to have set to cover up the killing of the patients.