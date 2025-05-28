299 children abusedDoctor in France sentenced to 20 years in prison
28.5.2025 - 14:52
A retired surgeon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in western France. He abused 299 children.
28.05.2025, 14:52
A court in western France has sentenced a surgeon to 20 years in prison for abusing 299 mostly underage patients.
In what is probably the largest child abuse trial in France, the retired hospital doctor confessed to all of the accused acts, which took place in the operating room, during anaesthesia and in the patients' rooms.