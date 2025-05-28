The accused surgeon has been sentenced to the maximum possible sentence of 20 years for the series of abuses at clinics in western France. (archive picture) Michael Evers/dpa

A retired surgeon has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in western France. He abused 299 children.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A court in western France has sentenced a surgeon to 20 years in prison for abusing 299 mostly underage patients.

In what is probably the largest child abuse trial in France, the retired hospital doctor confessed to all of the accused acts, which took place in the operating room, during anaesthesia and in the patients' rooms.