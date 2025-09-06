He has had many universities built: President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Francisco Seco/AP

A large-scale forgery scandal in Turkey reveals massive manipulations in state databases. Hundreds of certificates and driving licenses are said to be affected - even in political circles.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major forgery scandal has been uncovered in Turkey, in which fraudsters manipulated masses of certificates, diplomas and driving licenses via state databases.

Although the government is only talking about a few dozen cases, the media is reporting hundreds, and politicians and civil servants are also said to be affected.

The scandal has massively shaken confidence in the state and institutions, as genuine qualifications are in danger of losing their value. Show more

Supervising a dam project without a degree in civil engineering or a carpet washer practising as a psychologist - what sounds absurd has apparently become a reality in Turkey.

Numerous documents, including university degrees and driving licenses according to official sources, were forged and circulated. The scandal has been rocking the country for weeks - the extent is still unclear.

According to the Ministry of Justice, a gang of fraudsters obtained access codes from high-ranking officials, enabling them to access and manipulate state databases. Those affected include the communications authority BTK, the Ministry of Education and numerous universities. The media report that hundreds of forged diplomas are in circulation. The government only speaks of around 60 and more than 100 forged driving licenses.

Just the tip of the iceberg?

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc declared that the public prosecutor's office had filed charges against 199 suspected fraudsters. According to the state news agency Anadolu, they are accused of forging electronic certificates, manipulating data and unlawfully accessing personal information. The cases are due to be heard in court in September.

According to media reports, the first complaints were made at a university in Ankara at the end of 2024, followed by investigations. "The criminal organization was dismantled and its members arrested," declared Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya at the beginning of August. However, observers assume that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Investigative journalist Murat Agirel criticized that the government wanted to prevent a larger avalanche for fear that important politicians could also be involved. Deputy Transport Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan, who has ten degrees and two doctorates, hit the headlines. He rejected doubts about this. He had studied all his life, Sayan defended himself, and would continue to educate himself.

Fraudsters use data from earthquake victims

The incident caused ridicule - but also horror and frustration. It became known that the perpetrators had deleted the data of lawyers who died in the 2023 earthquake and used it for their clients. Computer science expert and professor at Marmara University in Istanbul, Murat Kirik, describes the whole thing as a scandal. He assumes that the fraudsters proceeded in a very comprehensive and organized manner, he told the Habertürk broadcaster.

Veysel Ulusoy, former chairman of the Institute of Social Sciences at Yeditepe University in Istanbul, told the German Press Agency (dpa) that in his opinion the extent of the scandal goes far beyond what is known. He had already experienced similar problems years ago as director of his institute, but the university council had not responded to his advice.

"The problem is far more complex, intertwined with politics and institutions, and extends to abuse in promotions, appointments and even international transfers of students," said Ulusoy, who now teaches at Harvard University.

Order via WhatsApp

As reported by Halk TV, it was not difficult to acquire the forged documents. It was easy to order a diploma via WhatsApp, and advertising was done via social media.

Depending on the document, the fraudsters demanded thousands of euros. The forged documents were stored in the so-called electronic state, where Turks can complete all their administrative procedures.

According to the anti-government media outlet Serbestiyet, an entrepreneur whose company has built four dams in Turkey, among other things, is accused of having bought a fake civil engineering diploma from the renowned Yildiz Technical University in Istanbul. He stated that he did not know that such a degree had been uploaded to the system.

"This diploma is invalid"

A carpet washer who practiced as a psychologist told the media that he had studied psychology abroad and only commissioned a company to have the diploma recognized in Turkey. However, this company produced a new diploma from a Turkish university without his consent.

Despite the investigations, the scandal has further undermined trust in the state and institutions in Turkey. Since the imprisoned Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu - a rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - was stripped of his university diploma, many have been wondering what value their degrees have at all.

In July, a graduate of the renowned Bosphorus University in Istanbul tore up his degree certificate in protest with the words: "This diploma is invalid." He has since been arrested for this.