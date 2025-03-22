"Justice for G10tt" - Veronica Ojeda, Diego Maradona's former partner, was in court on the first day of the trial against the carers, as were several of his daughters. KEYSTONE

Diego Maradona's doctors and nurses are on trial in Buenos Aires. They are alleged to have failed to provide the football legend with adequate care and thus caused his death.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Argentina, seven medical professionals have been charged with the negligent homicide of football star Diego Maradona.

The accusation is that they did not provide him with proper care or even left him to his own devices.

The defendants include Maradona's personal physician, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, as well as psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Angel Díaz.

The trial began with emotional scenes when public prosecutor Patricio Ferrari presented previously unknown images of Maradona's body. Show more

For football fans around the world, but especially in Argentina, a world came to an end on November 25: a world in which Diego Armando Maradona had long since stopped playing football, but was still there to remind them of his great days. "Today Argentina died," said one of the tens of thousands who took their grief to the streets of Buenos Aires that day.

Of course, his death at the age of 60 did not come as a surprise. Maradona was said to have been addicted to cocaine during his playing days. He later went through several withdrawals. The list of his illnesses, operations and treatments is at least as long as his titles as a footballer. When he officially died of a heart attack (not his first), he was recovering from an operation on his skull.

Despite all the previous health difficulties, the public prosecutor's office has charged seven medical professionals with Maradona's negligent homicide, as the "NZZ" reports. The accusation is that they did not provide him with proper care or even left him to his own devices.

Since the start of the trial on March 11, fans and media representatives have been gathering daily in front of the 3rd Criminal Court in San Isidro, a suburb of Buenos Aires. The supporters demand justice for their idol.

Disturbing images of the deceased

The defendants include Maradona's personal physician, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, as well as psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Angel Díaz. The doctor Pedro Di Spagna, the doctor Nancy Edith Forlini, the nurse Ricardo Almirón and his superior Mariano Ariel Perroni must also answer for their actions. The nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid is standing trial in a separate court.

The trial began with emotional scenes when public prosecutor Patricio Ferrari presented previously unknown images of Maradona's body. These showed the deceased footballer with a very distended stomach. His daughters, who were present, reacted with shock.

The public prosecutor announced that he would present evidence that the defendants had neglected their medical duties. Maradona had been left to his fate.

Maradona's daughters Dalma (center) and Giannina (to her right) are present as spectators on the first day of the trial. KEYSTONE

Maradona's final years

After Maradona's death in November 2020, he was initially diagnosed with a heart attack. A later autopsy revealed severe pulmonary oedema as a result of chronic heart failure. In the autumn of his career, he had to serve two bans for drug abuse. Most recently, the footballer, who worked as a coach until the end, suffered from depression, the consequences of alcohol, drug and cocaine addiction, obesity and high blood pressure.

In addition to his unhealthy lifestyle, the deaths of his mother in 2011 and his father in 2015 are also said to have weighed heavily on him. During the coronavirus pandemic, he became increasingly isolated, which further worsened his condition.

The last days and death

Maradona made his last public appearance on October 30, 2020. At a match of his club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata - in front of empty stands due to coronavirus - he appeared weak and could barely speak.

On November 3, he underwent surgery for a blood clot on his skull. After his release, he lived in a rented house that was unsuitable for his needs.

On the morning of his death, he was seen breathing normally by the night watch. The nurse later stated that she had not examined him, which she later recanted.

Witness statements and expectations

The court will hear testimony from 120 witnesses, including relatives, friends and former doctors. The verdicts are expected in July.

The NZZ notes that five years after his death, Maradona no longer has the reputation he had during his lifetime. The fact that he attracted attention off the pitch with drug excesses, a confusing number of illegitimate children and an alleged rape contributed significantly to this.

One football fan says that he doesn't understand the fuss about Maradona, after all, he destroyed his own life.

As a footballer, the next Argentinean legend has long been standing in front of him: Lionel Messi. Unlike Maradona, Messi seems to have himself and his life under control.

