The parents of little Shea are suing the fertility center and want to find the biological parents. Alexa Score / GoFundMe

Doctors in Florida implanted the wrong embryo in a woman. Now the couple is suing the fertility center - and wants to find the biological parents.

Oliver Kohlmaier

A couple from the US state of Florida have sued a fertility center after doctors implanted a fake embryo in the woman. This was reported by the British Guardian, citing court documents.

Tiffany Score and Steven Mills discovered after the birth of their daughter Shea on December 11 that their baby was obviously from a different ethnic group to the supposed parents. Genetic testing ultimately confirmed that Shea "had no genetic connection to any of the plaintiffs".

This is stated in the statement of claim filed with the Palm Beach District Court. In it, the couple is seeking financial compensation from IVF Life Inc, a fertility center in Orlando.

"Moral obligation to find biological parents"

The lawsuit was originally filed under pseudonyms to protect the family's privacy. Now, however, Score and Mills are also going public to find little Shea's biological parents.

Tiffany Score writes in a Facebook post: "We are deeply grateful to have Shea in our lives and love her immensely. But we also realize that we have a moral obligation to find her birth parents."

Score continues, "Our joy at her birth is tempered by the upsetting fact that her birth parents - whom we do not yet know - or possibly another family entirely, may have received our genetic embryo. We are heartbroken, devastated and confused."

Sister launches fundraising campaign

Meanwhile, the mother's sister, Alexa Score, has launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. In it, she asks for donations for the young family, including for hospital bills, but also for the search for Shea's biological parents and for the genetic child.

As reported by Florida today and the Orlando Sentinel, the Fertility Center of Orlando confirmed the situation in a post on its website that has since been deleted. It stated that they were helping a patient to find out how a child could have been born that was not genetically related to her.

Alexa Score's appeal, on the other hand, states that the fertility center "provided little to no information about the search for Shea's biological family or her embryos".

