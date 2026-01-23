Doctors Without Borders is calling for a drastically lower price for the drug lenacapavir, which is used to prevent HIV infection. “No one should be excluded from HIV prevention simply because a drug is kept artificially expensive,” said Melissa Scharwey, a global health expert at Doctors Without Borders, at the start of the World AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro. The organization is calling for a price of about $40 per person per year, as well as widespread production of more affordable generic versions of the drug.

According to Doctors Without Borders, the U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead currently charges $28,000 for an annual dose of lenacapavir, which consists of two injections. However, this price applies to the treatment of people already infected with HIV in the U.S. and not to preventive use. The organization criticizes that such a price is unaffordable for health care systems in low- and middle-income countries.

Two injections instead of daily pills

Lenacapavir is administered via injection twice a year for HIV prevention and can therefore serve as an alternative to daily tablets for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). For many people, taking a daily dose is difficult because they live in conflict zones, refugee camps, and remote rural areas.

1.2 million new infections worldwide

According to the Action Alliance Against AIDS, approximately 1.2 million people worldwide are newly infected with HIV each year, and about 570,000 people die from AIDS-related causes. This means that, for the first time, more than half of new infections are now occurring outside of sub-Saharan Africa. At the same time, the global fight against HIV is under pressure due to a sharp decline in international health financing.

The World AIDS Conference will take place in Rio de Janeiro from July 26 to 31. Scientists, politicians, businesses, activists, and representatives of people living with HIV will gather there to discuss the future of the global fight against HIV. Access to lenacapavir is one of the key topics of the meeting.