Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz in 2015 (archive image). KEYSTONE

New documents could cast doubt on a central accusation in the Pierin Vincenz case. They suggest that a payment was actually intended as a loan - and not as a profit from a company shareholding.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to "NZZ am Sonntag", new documents indicate that a payment of 2.9 million Swiss francs to Pierin Vincenz was a genuine loan and not hidden proceeds from a shareholding.

The case concerns Investnet, a central charge in the Raiffeisen proceedings.

The new documents were not part of the court files at the time. Show more

According to the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper, new documents call into question a central accusation in the Pierin Vincenz case. Chats, emails and drafts of loan agreements would indicate that a payment of 2.9 million Swiss francs by former Aduno CEO Beat Stocker to Vincenz was a genuine loan and not concealed proceeds from a company investment.

The documents relate to the Investnet case, an important charge in the Raiffeisen proceedings. In 2022, the District Court of Zurich deemed the presentation of a loan to be a protective allegation and classified the payment as part of an unlawful transaction.

Zurich High Court will reassess the case

The documents that have now emerged were not taken into account at the time and were missing from the court files. Stocker's lawyer has now submitted the documents as motions for evidence to the Zurich High Court. The court will reassess the case in the appeal proceedings from August.