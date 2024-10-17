Cinnamon can actually regulate blood sugar levels and increase the feeling of satiety. The spice does this by slowing down the speed at which food passes from the stomach to the small intestine.
Cinnamon also has other positive effects: It stimulates the circulation and metabolism, has an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect and can help to lower cholesterol levels. Cinnamon can also help with gastrointestinal complaints.
However, as with almost everything, the same rule applies to cinnamon: too much is too much. According to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, the coumarin contained in cinnamon can lead to liver damage in high quantities. Despite the positive effects, the recommended daily amount of 1.8 grams of cinnamon should therefore not be exceeded.