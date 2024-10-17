Does cinnamon in coffee reduce body weight? Picture: IMAGO/Cavan Images

Cinnamon is currently conquering social media as a slimming agent. A pinch of it in your morning coffee is said to boost fat burning. But what's the truth behind the hype surrounding the brown spice?

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cinnamon is celebrated on social media as a miracle weapon in the fight against kilos.

In fact, cinnamon can regulate blood sugar levels and increase the feeling of satiety.

Cinnamon also boosts circulation, has an anti-inflammatory effect and can even lower cholesterol levels. Show more

Cinnamon can actually regulate blood sugar levels and increase the feeling of satiety. The spice does this by slowing down the speed at which food passes from the stomach to the small intestine.

Cinnamon also has other positive effects: It stimulates the circulation and metabolism, has an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect and can help to lower cholesterol levels. Cinnamon can also help with gastrointestinal complaints.

However, as with almost everything, the same rule applies to cinnamon: too much is too much. According to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, the coumarin contained in cinnamon can lead to liver damage in high quantities. Despite the positive effects, the recommended daily amount of 1.8 grams of cinnamon should therefore not be exceeded.