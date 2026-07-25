The naval conflict in the Azov and Black Seas is escalating. Ukrainian and Russian attacks on civilian ships and port facilities are paralyzing maritime trade. Is the world facing a food shortage?

Here's what it's all about Russia and Ukraine are increasingly attacking ships and port facilities in the Black Sea.

The fighting is halting grain exports and driving up prices for wheat, corn, and oil.

Countries in North Africa and the Middle East, in particular, fear new supply shortages.

Kyiv is speaking of a naval war in the Black Sea region and accuses Moscow of jeopardizing food security in parts of the world. Every day, there are reports of ships targeted by one of the warring parties. The shelling is also claiming civilian casualties. Questions and answers about the situation:

How did this escalation come about?

Since July 6, Ukrainian drone units have been carrying out targeted attacks on ships calling at Russian-controlled ports in the Sea of Azov and the neighboring Black Sea. Initially, oil tankers of the so-called “shadow fleet” were identified as targets. However, Ukraine has also attacked freighters transporting, among other things, grain from Russian-occupied territories. In addition, Kyiv’s forces aim to cut off the supply of gasoline and diesel by sea to the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea, which was annexed by Russia.

The Russian ship Ust Luga is being blocked by Greenpeace activists near Oslo. (File photo) Keystone

According to Ukrainian reports, 196 ships and other watercraft have been damaged since then—126 in the Sea of Azov and 70 in the Black Sea. In June, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov threatened that life in Crimea would become “hell.” The plan is to cut off the peninsula from the outside world through drone and missile attacks. Attacks on supply ships are intensifying the blockade attempt.

How did Russia react?

Moscow responded by expanding its attacks on Ukrainian port facilities in the Odessa area. In addition, according to Ukrainian reports, it attacked more than 30 ships traveling to and from Odessa or in ports in the region. About a dozen people were killed in the attacks.

According to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian ports daily since the night of July 11 and claims to have struck dozens of vessels and port infrastructure. Moscow accuses Kyiv of using civilian ships as a cover to receive military supplies.

What have been the consequences of the attacks so far?

While Kyiv initially ignored the threat, the Danish logistics company Maersk announced on Tuesday that it was suspending operations at the port of Odessa. Ships have been rerouted to the neighboring Romanian port of Constanța. Road transport is being organized to Romania.

As recently as Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Transport assured the public that Odessa’s Black Sea ports were still operational. Then came the about-face: Acting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha complained shortly afterward that shipping traffic to Odessa had been suspended. “Not a single ship passed through Ukrainian waters in the Black Sea today—and this during the peak harvest season,” he wrote on Wednesday evening on the X news service. Russia is jeopardizing global food security. On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky also confirmed that, due to the high risk, shipowners are no longer calling at Ukrainian seaports for the time being.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Transport has banned ships from docking in areas of the approaches to the ports of Azov and Kavkaz that are not protected by air defense systems, according to media reports.

What has become of the Ukrainian grain corridor?

Right from the start of the war, Ukraine’s Black Sea ports were subject to a Russian blockade, before both sides agreed to establish a grain corridor. After Russia failed to extend the agreement, Kyiv announced that it would unilaterally enforce a safe corridor for shipping to the seaports in the Odessa region. This effort was successful. According to Ukrainian figures, more than 8,000 ships have called at the ports since August 2023, and more than 200 million metric tons of cargo have been handled. More than half of that was agricultural goods.

What are the potential consequences of a port blockade?

A blockade of not only Ukrainian but also Russian shipping in the Black Sea could, above all, drive up grain prices significantly. About 25 percent of Russian grain exports pass through the Sea of Azov. Russia and Ukraine account for 25 to 30 percent of global wheat exports. For corn, this figure is about 11 percent.

The Ukrainian attacks on an oil loading terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk have also led to a halt in Kazakh oil exports through that port. In the absence of fast and cost-effective alternative routes, the global oil supply is thus becoming even more constrained.

Against the backdrop of the tense situation caused by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict in the Black Sea is further driving up prices. On the Chicago Board of Trade, wheat prices are already 30 percent higher than they were a year ago. Corn prices have reacted less sharply, but are still about 10 percent higher than in 2025.

Countries that are particularly dependent on food imports view the escalating situation with concern. The main destinations for Russian and Ukrainian grain exports are countries in North Africa and the Middle East. Not least for this reason, in 2022 African nations—as well as countries such as Brazil and Indonesia—attempted to launch peace initiatives to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What are some ways out of this situation?

A comprehensive peace solution to the war, which has been ongoing since 2022, is still not in sight. Turkey once again offered to mediate back in June. During a visit to Kyiv last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea. “Targeted attacks on ports, tankers, and fishing vessels that endanger the lives of civilians are unacceptable,” the diplomat said. He added that he had also raised this issue during his previous visit to Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the United States on Tuesday. Washington, too, has been working for some time to broker a negotiated solution to the war.