In 2022, the average disposable household income in Switzerland was CHF 6902 per month. Despite stable income levels, not all households were able to save, especially those with lower incomes.

In 2022, the average disposable household income in Switzerland was CHF 6,902 per month, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This figure shows stability compared to previous years.

Consumer spending and savings behavior

In the reporting year, households spent an average of CHF 4949 per month on consumer spending, which corresponds to 49.8% of gross income. This represents a slight increase compared to 2021 and signals a return to pre-Covid-19 pandemic consumption levels.

After deducting all expenses, private households were left with an average savings amount of CHF 1546 per month, which equates to 15.6% of gross income.

Challenges for lower-income households

Despite this average savings rate, not all households were able to put money aside. Households in the lowest income bracket in particular, with a gross income of less than CHF 4,723, often spent more than they earned, according to the FSO.

